Sarri: Europa League as important as Serie A for Napoli

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri holds the Europa League in the same high regard as Serie A.

The Naples side sit top of Group D with three wins from as many fixtures and victory over Midtjylland on Thursday would secure a place in the knockout round.

An impressive start to Serie A also sees Napoli just two points off leaders Fiorentina, but the coach is adamant he will not prioritise one competition over the other.

Instead, he wants to tighten their grip on pole position by beating the second-placed Danish side and get a better draw in the round of 32.

"For us, the Europa League is as important as Serie A," Sarri said.

"We want to win and close the discussion around qualification.

"I especially appreciate the Europa League. I think it's a very important competition which we value.

"The goal is not only to qualify, but also to finish first in the group and get a better draw."

The 56-year-old admitted he may make some changes in order to combat fatigue in the squad, but believes any replacements will be up to the task.

"I'll put the best team on the pitch for that objective, taking fatigue into account but without upsetting the balance of the team," Sarri said.

"There will be some changes, but not excessive. I need to rest those who played more, but I have good alternatives that can maintain the integrity of the philosophy of play and the character of the team."