Sarri: Napoli in Lisbon to win

Napoli may only need a draw to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages, but head coach Maurizio Sarri insists his team will be going for all three points against Benfica.

The Serie A side sit second behind their hosts heading in the final game in Group B on Tuesday, but would go through to the last-16 if they avoid defeat thanks to their 4-2 win over Benfica earlier in the competition.

Even a defeat would be enough for Sarri's side if Besiktas lose at Dynamo Kiev.

The 57-year-old has no intention of settling for just one point in Lisbon, though, despite Italian sides having not won in their last nine visits to Portugal in the Champions League.

"We want to qualify and we'll do everything to do it because we feel we deserve it," he told a pre-match media conference.

"If we think about a draw then we could ruin the game. In addition, if we're thinking about the other game then it'll be impossible to play a real match.

"We're not used to going for a draw.

"It's clear that the game could swing violently in the final phase. The first 60 or 70 minutes will be played with poise and technique, then at the end it's inevitable that one of us will have to take huge risks and be less focused on tactical aspects."

Sarri was non-committal when asked whether Manolo Gabbiadini will start in attack, but one player likely to start is captain Marek Hamsik and he is treating matchday six as a final.

"We're not here to defend," he said. "We're here to play our football as we did in the first game and as we do in every game.

"We're not thinking negatively, we believe we can do it [qualify] and we have the strength to do it. We can't look at others, we just have to play our own game and do what we can do.

"We know this is a final and everyone has to give his best, everyone must give the maximum. The strength is the group, you don't win alone.

"It's a real final, and we have to be prepared to meet them in an extraordinary way."