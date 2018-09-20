Sarri: Pedro's injury is not too serious

Maurizio Sarri has allayed fears over Pedro's injury following Chelsea's 1-0 victory over PAOK in their Europa League opener.

Chelsea continued their winning run under head coach Sarri with a hard-fought victory in Greece, where Willian's early goal proved the difference on Thursday.

But the triumph appeared to have come at a cost when Pedro went down in second-half injury time and ultimately left the field with what looked to be a dislocated shoulder.

Sarri, though, said that – based on a quick conversation with the club's doctor – he does not believe the injury to be serious.

Pedro is currently receiving treatment after coming up the wrong side of a collision with Paschalakis.The Blues are lining-up a free-kick just outside of the box...0-1 [90+5'] 20 September 2018

"The problem is his shoulder, but I don't know exactly the situation," Sarri told reporters.

"I've spoken with the doctor, but only for a few seconds. The doctor told me that probably it's not a very serious injury."