Sarri: Pedro's injury is not too serious
Pedro suffered a shoulder injury in Chelsea's Europa League win over PAOK, but Maurizio Sarri has claimed it does not seem serious.
Maurizio Sarri has allayed fears over Pedro's injury following Chelsea's 1-0 victory over PAOK in their Europa League opener.
Chelsea continued their winning run under head coach Sarri with a hard-fought victory in Greece, where Willian's early goal proved the difference on Thursday.
But the triumph appeared to have come at a cost when Pedro went down in second-half injury time and ultimately left the field with what looked to be a dislocated shoulder.
Sarri, though, said that – based on a quick conversation with the club's doctor – he does not believe the injury to be serious.
Pedro is currently receiving treatment after coming up the wrong side of a collision with Paschalakis.The Blues are lining-up a free-kick just outside of the box...0-1 [90+5'] 20 September 2018
"The problem is his shoulder, but I don't know exactly the situation," Sarri told reporters.
"I've spoken with the doctor, but only for a few seconds. The doctor told me that probably it's not a very serious injury."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.