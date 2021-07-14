Sarvar Ismailov and Grant Ingles join Everton board of directors

Everton have confirmed that two of their senior figures will take up positions on the club’s board.

Sarvar Ismailov, the sporting and commercial director of the club’s women’s team, and finance director Grant Ingles will both join the board of directors at Goodison Park.

Ismailov, who will join chief commercial and finance officer Sasha Ryazantsev as a representative of owner Farhad Moshiri on the board, will retain his role with Everton Women and his position on the club’s stadium board.

A law graduate, he has been at the club since 2019 and has overseen significant progress for Everton Women on and off the field.

Ingles, a chartered accountant, has been associated with Everton since a secondment from Deloitte Sports Business Group in 2006 and has been at the club permanently since 2013. He is also on the stadium board and Everton leadership team.

Chairman Bill Kenwright said: “On behalf of all the directors, I am delighted to welcome Sarvar and Grant to our board. We’re all greatly looking forward to working with them and benefitting from their different roles and skills.

“I know they both understand the real privilege that comes with their roles and I wish them both good fortune in the exciting times ahead for our club.”