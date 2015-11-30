Sassuolo 1 Fiorentina 1: Di Francesco's side extend unbeaten home run

Sassuolo extended their unbeaten home run in Serie A to 10 games with a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina at the Mapei Stadium on Monday.

Paulo Sousa's side raced into an early lead when Josip Ilicic's cross was helped on to Borja Valero by Giuseppe Rossi, with the Spaniard slotting past Andrea Consigli in the fifth minute.

The Sassuolo goalkeeper produced a great stop to keep Ilicic at bay mid-way through the half, though he needed the help of his defence to scramble clear.

The hosts' head coach Eusebio Di Francesco was unable to call upon Domenico Berardi due to suspension, but his replacement, Sergio Floccari, sent a header through the hands of Ciprian Tatarusanu to equalise shortly before the interval.

There were chances for a winner in the second half, but Gregoire Defrel was unable to convert the chance that fell his way and Fiorentina were denied a late penalty for an alleged handball by Matteo Politano.

Fiorentina missed the chance to apply pressure on the top two – Napoli and Inter – who meet later on Monday, while Sassuolo are now sixth, level with seventh-placed Milan 23 points.