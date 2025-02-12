Saudi Pro League side reported to FIFA after FAILING to make 'promised' payment on two occasions

Saudi Pro League sides have famously started paying huge transfer fees and extortionate wages in the past 18 months, with a number of high-profile players moving to the Middle East to collect sums of money clubs in Europe could only dream of affording.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and many more stars are currently plying their trade in the Saudi Pro League, all of whom claim a competitive standard.

But, despite the riches of the league and nation, FIFA are currently investigating failed payments for outstanding transfer fees of one particular Saudi Pro League side, with a UK club's chairman urging other team to heed caution when dealing with negotiations.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Orobah fail to make payments

Welsh side The New Saints enjoyed a brillaint 2023/24 campaign in which they won the Welsh double, with striker Brad Young scoring 29 goals in 35 games in all competitions. The 21-year-old's form eventually ensured their qualification for the Conference League, as well as attracting the attention of Al-Orobah.

The Saudi Pro League side completed a shock deal for the Englishman in September 2024 for £200k, with Young joining Kurt Zouma and former Burnley midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson in Sakakah.

But the initial "life-changing" move has turned into a disaster for The New Saints, who are still owed the transfer fee for the deal that took Young to Saudi Arabia. Al-Orobah missed the first payment for the deal, and, following an appeal to the FIFA Players’ Status Chamber, were given 45 days to pay the first instalment of £120k plus five per cent interest.

Al-Orobah also missed the second instalment of £80k on January 1, with The New Saints once again reporting the issue to FIFA. FIFA General Secretary, Mattias Grafstrom, proposed the second instalment of the transfer fee to be paid within a 45-day period of February 21, 2025.

As a result, The New Saints chairman, Mike Harris, hopes the club's ordeal with Al-Orobah will highlight the riches of the Saudi Pro League aren't necessarily as forthcoming as people might expect.

“We would strongly advise any clubs who are considering entering into negotiations with clubs in the Saudi Pro League to think twice before they do so," Harris said. “When agreements are made, you would expect them to be honoured, and twice we have been promised money that we haven’t received despite numerous requests to do so.”

The Welsh side could use that money to reinvest in their squad ahead of another potential Conference League campaign next term, but that is a lot more difficult when they've not been compensated appropiately.