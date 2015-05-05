Saul agrees bumper Atletico deal

Promising midfielder Saul has committed his immediate future to Atletico Madrid after signing terms that will keep him under contract until 2020.

The Spain under-21 international has enjoyed a breakthrough season at the Vicente Calderon this term, having spent last season on loan at Rayo Vallecano.

Featuring 32 times in all competitions and scoring four goals, the Atletico youth product has been linked with Manchester United following a string of impressive displays.

A five-year deal will likely fend off such interest in a player who suffered kidney problems in late February and was subsequently ruled out for around six weeks.

Saul scored on his return - a 2-0 victory over Cordoba - and has since helped the Spanish champions maintain their bid for a top-three spot.