Savic seeking to put injury woe behind him

Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic hopes to put his injury-hit first season behind him and make his mark at the Vicente Calderon.

The former Manchester City centre-back, who arrived in Spain from Fiorentina last year, endured a difficult maiden campaign under Diego Simeone, injuries restricting the Montenegro international to just 12 LaLiga appearances.

However, Savic remains confident he can challenge for a starting berth next season despite competition from first-choice pairing Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez plus highly-rated youngster Lucas Hernandez.

"When I changed from Italy to Spain it wasn't easy, although I adapted very quickly," the 25-year-old told Omnisport ahead of Friday's International Champions Cup clash against Tottenham in Melbourne.

"I was injured for two months. I had a calf problem. But that is the past and I think this year I am going to have more to show.

"I'm always trying to get the best out of me and improve every day."

Rumours linking Atletico with a move for Sevilla striker Kevin Gameiro have intensified in recent days, with several outlets claiming a deal has already been agreed to bring the 29-year-old France international to the capital in exchange for Luciano Vietto.

And Savic admits Gameiro, who scored 29 goals in all competitions last season, would further enhance an Atletico forward line featuring Antoine Griezmann and a rejuvenated Fernando Torres.

"He is a really good player with great characteristics. He's very fast and he is a goalscorer but I still don't know if he's ready to come or not so I cannot say anything else," added Savic.