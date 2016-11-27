Say it to my face - Boateng hits back at Rummenigge

Under-fire defender Jerome Boateng has responded to criticism from Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, inviting Bayern Munich's chairman to speak to him personally.

Boateng hit back at Rummenigge, who questioned the form of the 28-year-old Germany international following Bayern's shock 3-2 loss to Rostov in the Champions League midweek.

Despite coming off injured in the defeat, Rummenigge urged Boateng to come "back to earth" and focus on his football.

Boateng, who missed Saturday's 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen, laughed off the 61-year-old's doubts.

"I can only laugh about these statements," Boateng told Sky.

"Next time he can say it personally in my face - and then it's fine."

Boateng has made seven Bundesliga appearances this season, five of those as a starter, with defending champions Bayern second in the table, three points behind surprise leaders RB Leipzig.