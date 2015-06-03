Schafer finalises Jamaica squad

Jamaica have named their final squad for the Copa America, as Winfried Schafer trimmed his squad to 23 on Tuesday.

Damion Hyatt, defenders Alvas Powell and Richard Dixon, midfield duo Shaun Cummings and Omar Holness, plus forwards Michael Seaton and Andre Clennon were left out.

Former Derby County and England under-19 international Giles Barnes, who only made his debut for Jamaica in March of this year, is included after his fine MLS form with the Houston Dynamo.

Jamaica's first ever Copa America campaign begins with a clash against Uruguay on June 13.

They will also face Argentina and Paraguay in Group B in Chile.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Duwayne Kerr (Sarpsborg 08), Dwayne Miller (Syrianska), Ryan Thompson (Pittsburgh Riverhounds)

Defenders: Daniel Gordon (Karlsruher), Hughan Gray (Waterhouse FC), Michael Hector (Reading), Adrian Mariappa (Crystal Palace), Wes Morgan (Leicester City), Jermaine Taylor (Houston Dynamo), Kemar Lawrence (New York Red Bulls)

Midfielders: Rodolph Austin (Leeds United), Joel Grant (Yeovil), Lance Laing (FC Edmonton), Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient), Garath McCleary (Reading), Je-Vaughn Watson (FC Dallas)

Forwards: Giles Barnes (Houston Dynamo), Deshorn Brown (Valarenga), Simon Dawkins (Derby County), Darren Mattocks (Vancouver), Allan Ottey (Mobay United), Romeo Parkes (Isidro Metapan), Dino Williams (Mobay United)