Schalke can be the German Leicester - Weinzierl

Schalke's expected new coach Markus Weinzierl says he will take inspiration from Leicester City's Premier League heroics when he eventually assumes the reins at the Veltins-Arena.

Weinzierl is thought to be on the verge of being announced as successor to Andre Breitenreiter, who was let go by the Bundesliga club after a fifth-place finish this season.

And, while Leicester's fairytale story saw them climb from prime relegation candidates to top-flight champions, outgoing Augsburg boss Weinzierl can see similarities between the two clubs' underdog status.

"Leicester is the hope that you can achieve incredible things as underdogs," he told Sport Bild.

"There are many examples in the Bundesliga, albeit currently on a rather small scale with clubs such as Augsburg and Darmstadt. They give you something to hold on to.

"Leicester is a positive and exemplary model for Schalke, like all other clubs."

Although Weinzierl has announced he will leave Augsburg, the club tweeted on Tuesday: "Despite reports to the contrary, we cannot confirm that Markus Weinzierl has joined FC Schalke 04."