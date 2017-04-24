Schalke laugh off Liverpool interest in Kolasinac, Meyer and Goretzka

Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel has laughed off suggestions Liverpool are set to sign Sead Kolasinac, Max Meyer and Leon Goretzka.

The Gelsenkirchen club lost Joel Matip to Liverpool last year and reports in England suggest the Anfield side have now set their sights on three more Schalke players.

Nevertheless, Heidel says he is unaware of any interest from Liverpool, believing his good relationship with Jurgen Klopp means he would know if there was any truth in the reports.

"I happen to know some guy in Liverpool quite well," Heidel told RevierSport.

"Jurgen and I have such a good relationship that I have always been in the loop on everything. This time I do not know anything. That means the English media knows nothing either.

"I do not know who the Liverpool scouts are monitoring. Not even Klopp always knows what they are up to."

Kolasinac, 23, has an expiring contract with Schalke, but the Bundesliga side remain hopeful of keeping the left-back at the Veltins Arena. He has also been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea.

Both Meyer, 21, and Goretzka, 22, have contracts until June 2018.