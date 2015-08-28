Schalke loan Hojbjerg from Bayern

Bayern Munich youngster Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will spend the season on loan at Schalke in a bid to get some first-team experience under his belt.

The 20-year-old Denmark midfielder spent the second part of last term on loan at Augsburg, having made 17 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern.

Hojbjerg scored two goals in 16 league matches during that spell and set up the winner in a 1-0 victory over his parent club.

"I look forward to this new task until end of season," said Hojbjerg. "I want to get some match practice."

Bayern sporting director Matthias Sammer added: "This is a very good solution for all three parties.

"We still have very high hopes for Pierre and see his future in Munich.

"But in order to progress he needs match practice, which he should now get at Schalke."