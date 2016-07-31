Schalke reach agreement for Sevilla captain Coke

Coke is primed to swap Sevilla for Schalke after the Bundesliga club announced a deal was in its final stages.

The 29-year-old full-back passed a medical on Sunday and will on Monday complete the "last formalities" of the deal.

Captain Coke has been an integral part of the Sevilla side that claimed a record three consecutive Europa League titles, scoring twice in May's 3-1 final victory over Liverpool.

He leaves after five years at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and joins a Schalke side already boosted by the arrival of young Belgium striker Breel Embolo.

Schalke finished fifth last season under Andre Breitenreiter, who has since been succeeded by Markus Weinzierl.

However, the new coach looks almost certain to lose star player Leroy Sane, who is reportedly set to join Manchester City.