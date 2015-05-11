Schalke release Boateng and Sam after Cologne defeat
Bundesliga side Schalke have released attacking midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng and forward Sidney Sam.
Schalke have astonishingly released Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sidney Sam in the aftermath of Sunday's 2-0 Bundesliga defeat to Cologne.
Roberto Di Matteo's men have won just four times domestically since the resumption of the Bundesliga campaign following the mid-season break, a run of form that has ended Schalke's UEFA Champions League aspirations.
The 2-0 reverse at RheinEnergieStadion secured Cologne's top-flight status and left Schalke 13 points behind fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen.
Julian Draxler described Schalke's performance as one of the worst in recent years.
General manager Horst Heldt - who has reportedly held a crisis meeting with Di Matteo - said after the game: "Some players are - regardless of contractual arrangements - going to feel the consequences."
And the Gelsenkirchen club have - for as yet unknown reasons - opted to cut ties with two of their most high-profile players following the loss.
Sam was just one year into a four-year contract he signed in a switch from Leverkusen while Boateng joined from Milan in 2013.
In addition, Marco Hoger has been suspended from training and first-team action, ruling him out of Saturday's match at home to Paderborn.
