Schalke secure Champions League return after win at Augsburg
Schalke sealed their spot in the Champions League next season after a 2-1 victory away to Augsburg on Saturday.
Domenico Tedesco's side knew a point would be enough to secure their top-four finish but managed to secure all three, while Borussia Dortmund's defeat to Mainz meant Schalke will finish runners-up behind Bayern Munich.
A run of four games unbeaten, which began with a 2-0 win against Dortmund last month, saw Schalke pick up form in the crucial stages of the campaign and they can relax ahead of their hosting of Europa League-chasing Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga's finale next weekend.
Defender Thilo Kehrer was the hero on Saturday, scoring both goals for the Royal Blues to secure a 17th victory this season, second only to champions Bayern.
