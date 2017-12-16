Schalke send Coke on loan to Levante

Schalke have announced Coke is to join Levante on loan after the winter break in order to get more first-team football.

The defender joined the Bundesliga side from Sevilla in July 2016 but suffered a major cruciate ligament injury on his debut.

After recovering, Coke started seven league matches at the end of last season but he has been restricted to a single minute of league action this campaign.

"The loan deal - designed to give the Schalke man some game time at the side currently 15th in La Liga - will start on January 1 2018 and will last until June 30 2018," read a Schalke statement.

"The 30-year-old’s contract at Schalke does not expire until June 30 2019."

Schalke are second in the Bundesliga after 16 league games, nine points behind champions Bayern Munich.