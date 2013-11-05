Schalke striker Szalai fit to face Chelsea

The Hungary international damaged his ear during Saturday's 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin - a game in which he scored the opener - and underwent an operation following the match.

However, the 25-year-old is confident he will be fit to play a part in the UEFA Champions League tie between Group E's top two sides.

"I picked up the injury in the second half and had to have an operation straight after the match, but I’m glad I can still go to London," Szalai told Schalke's official website.

"I don’t see any problems, as the wound doesn’t hamper me at all. Sitting out training on Monday was purely a precautionary measure."

While Schalke go into the tie in London off the back of a victory, Chelsea were beaten on Saturday - going down 2-0 to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Szalai believes his side can clinch a vital away win at Stamford Bridge, so long as Jose Mourinho's forward line is kept quiet for the second time in five days.

"We have to be as determined and solid as we were against Hertha BSC. It’s important that we stop Chelsea from creating quick transition play, and if we create changes of our own, we have to take them," he continued.

"We know we’re up against a tough side, but we want to go to London with confidence and take something home with us.

"It will be great to score points before the final two matches against Bucharest and Basel. The group is open so anything is possible."

Szalai has made 18 appearances in all competitions for Schalke this season, scoring seven times.