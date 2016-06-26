Schalke swoop for Swiss star Embolo

Schalke have signed Switzerland striker Breel Embolo from Basel after the teenager's impressive show at Euro 2016.

Embolo, 19, had been widely expected to join a club in Europe's major leagues ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, having scored 13 goals in 40 games in all competitions for Basel last term.

Comfortable up front or on either wing, Embolo was used predominantly as an impact substitute by Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic at Euro 2016, though he started their final Group A game against hosts France.

DONE DEAL: Breel is a player! June 26, 2016

Embolo has penned a five-year deal at the Veltins-Arena, with Schalke having fought off reported interest from Wolfsburg, Arsenal and Tottenham to the prospect's signature after agreeing an undisclosed fee with Basel.

Sporting director Christian Heidel said: "With Breel Embolo, we have added one of Europe's most coveted hot prospects, already with plenty of international experience, to Schalke."

In a video aired at Schalke's AGM, on Sunday, Embolo said: "Hello fans, I'm Breel Embolo and I'm happy to be a Royal Blue.

"I'm still away at the European Championship at the moment, but I'm looking forward to the challenge ahead and playing for you guys, the fans. See you soon!"

A Basel statement added: "Basel thanks Breel Embolo for his many years of service and his always positive and cheerful way in which he supported the team."

Schalke also confirmed on Sunday that experienced right-back Sascha Riether had penned a one-year extension to his contract.