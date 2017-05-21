Schalke warn Bayern over Goretzka

Schalke have warned Bayern Munich they have no intention of selling Leon Goretzka amid speculation the Bundesliga champions are keen to lure the midfielder away from Veltins-Arena.

Goretzka has developed into a key figure at Schalke since joining the club from Bochum in 2013 and his good performances have not gone unnoticed elsewhere.

Bayern allegedly see him as the ideal addition to their midfield following the retirement of Xabi Alonso, but Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel has made it clear the 22-year-old is not for sale at any price.

"We are the ones making the decision, no-one else," Heidel told reporters when questioned about the midfielder's future.

"We are very confident that Leon will still play for Schalke next season. There are very few scenarios where he will no longer be at Schalke in 2017-18.

"Leon is one of our most important players and the heart and soul of this team. And we have big goals for the future. We want him to stay."

As voted by the fans, our Player of the Month for April is… Leon !Congrats and well-deserved, Leon! May 19, 2017

Goretzka has a contract with Schalke until June 2018.