Schalke will be at full strength - Breitenreiter

Schalke coach Andre Breitenreiter has insisted his side will be at full strength against Asteras Tripoli, despite having already qualified from Europa League Group K.

The Germans are two points clear at the top of the group as they travel to Greece to face a side they beat 4-0 in their first meeting at the Veltins-Arena in October.

But Breitenreiter knows that a defeat at Theodoros Kolokotronis Stadium would see his team drop to second place if Sparta Prague beat APOEL Nicosia.

"We must be on guard and be dominant," Breitenreiter said. "Asteras is a team that presses very well and often scores a quick goal.

"We know our opponents' weaknesses from the first meeting."

Schalke are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions, and face Asteras on the back of a 3-1 victory over Hannover 96 in the Bundesliga.

Breitenreiter has fit-again Sidney Sam back in contention for the Europa League game, but would not be drawn on the likelihood of the forward being involved.

He said: "It may be that we will make some changes, but that does not mean that we will send a second string side into the match.

"We don't have a weaker side to field; we have a very well-balanced squad."