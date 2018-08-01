Schalke's Harit given suspended prison sentence after fatal traffic incident

Schalke and Morocco midfielder Amine Harit has received a four-month suspended prison sentence following a fatal traffic incident in Marrakesh at the end of June, the Bundesliga club have confirmed.

The 21-year-old was holidaying in the Moroccan capital following his World Cup exploits when he was involved in the death of a pedestrian.

On top of the suspended prison sentence, Harit must also pay a fine of 8,600 dirhams (€779).

Reports of Harit's punishment broke in the Moroccan media late on Tuesday, and Schalke subsequently confirmed to Omnisport the details were accurate.

Harit, who represented France in youth football, featured in one of Morocco's three World Cup games, the 1-0 defeat to Iran.