Schalke's Huntelaar hit with six-match ban

The Netherlands international was sent off with five minutes remaining of their 1-0 victory following a rash challenge on Manuel Schmiedebach.

A straight red card would normally only incur a three-game ban, however Huntelaar's suspension has been extended after confronting referee Sascha Stegemann having been dismissed.

His ban will mean Roberto Di Matteo has to do without the services for crucial league matches with Bayern Munich, Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund.

Huntelaar will be able to feature in their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie with Real Madrid, but will not play another league game until mid-March.