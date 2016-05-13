Schmeichel: I believed I would win the Premier League

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel admits he believed he would become a Premier League champion, but he never expected it to come this quickly.

Schmeichel has played in every minute of Leicester's title-winning campaign so far, keeping 15 clean sheets along the way as the Foxes completed their remarkable triumph with two games to spare.

The 29-year-old, son of former title-winner with Manchester United Peter, revealed how he came to believe he would become a Premier League winner.

"It is funny because when I broke my foot last year I did a lot of talks to young kids back home in Denmark to talk about motivation," Schmeichel explains.

"I came across a picture of myself back at Old Trafford stood next to the Premier League trophy.

"One of my friends said to me, 'Do you honestly think you will ever win it?' I said I had dreamed about it, but wasn't sure. He said, 'If you don't believe it, it will never happen'. From that moment I said I would believe it could happen one day.

"Then I said at the end of my talk that the next time you will see me with this trophy I would have won it myself.

"I didn’t think it would come this quickly though! It is absolutely amazing.

The Denmark international added: "That is the just the beauty of football - anything can happen. This is a dream come true definitely."