Schmeichel: I believed I would win the Premier League
Kasper Schmeichel said his fathers' Premier League triumph inspired him to success with Leicester City.
Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel admits he believed he would become a Premier League champion, but he never expected it to come this quickly.
Schmeichel has played in every minute of Leicester's title-winning campaign so far, keeping 15 clean sheets along the way as the Foxes completed their remarkable triumph with two games to spare.
The 29-year-old, son of former title-winner with Manchester United Peter, revealed how he came to believe he would become a Premier League winner.
"It is funny because when I broke my foot last year I did a lot of talks to young kids back home in Denmark to talk about motivation," Schmeichel explains.
"I came across a picture of myself back at Old Trafford stood next to the Premier League trophy.
"One of my friends said to me, 'Do you honestly think you will ever win it?' I said I had dreamed about it, but wasn't sure. He said, 'If you don't believe it, it will never happen'. From that moment I said I would believe it could happen one day.
"Then I said at the end of my talk that the next time you will see me with this trophy I would have won it myself.
"I didn’t think it would come this quickly though! It is absolutely amazing.
The Denmark international added: "That is the just the beauty of football - anything can happen. This is a dream come true definitely."
