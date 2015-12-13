Schmeichel: I've had enough of the jokes

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel says he is sick and tired of people who keep comparing him to his father, Peter.

Peter Schmeichel is a Manchester United great after he won five Premier League titles, three FA Cups and a Champions League in his eight seasons at the club.

His son, Kasper, followed the same path as his father and has spent his entire career playing as a goalkeeper in England.

The 29-year-old is also an 18-time Denmark international and is currently enjoying the most prosperous stage of his career at Leicester.

But the Dane says he has grown tired of the comparisons and the jokes that people make about him and his father.

"It's getting worse and worse every month," Schmeichel told the Daily Mail. "I thought it would get better. I don't know why. For some reason, people are more interested in it than ever.

"Maybe they think it gives them an intro. I have always let it slide, let it slide, let it slide but I have reached the point in my life where I am 29 years old, I'm a father. I think, 'No, I'm not going to let it slide any more.'

"My dad hates it, too. And he's ruthless. We were out for dinner a couple of weeks ago and some guy came over and shook his hand and said, 'You're a legend, mate. Your son's doing well but he'll never be as good as you.'

"My dad looked at him and said, 'Just go. You're going to come here and insult my son and think you're going to get away with it?' It's got to a point now where if you're going to talk to me, talk to me.

"Don't come and try and have a laugh and try and half-insult me. I'm happy to talk to anybody but do it in the right manner. I'm not going to buy into it any more.

"My dad was always guarded with that type of thing. He tried to shield me and my sister as much as possible. And I am exactly the same. My wife hates that life. She doesn't live that life. I don't want my kids exposed to that kind of thing.

"It's just not fun anymore."