Schmeichel pays tribute to Ranieri

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel paid tribute to Claudio Ranieri, insisting the sacked manager deserved "massive respect".

Less than a year after leading Leicester to a fairytale Premier League title success, the Italian was axed with the club battling relegation.

Schmeichel, 30, thanked Ranieri and said the former Chelsea and Inter boss should be recognised for his achievements with the club.

"I would like to thank Claudio for everything he's done for Leicester City Football Club, and for me personally," the Denmark international wrote on Instagram.

"He deserves massive respect and huge credit for what he achieved here with us. Thanks boss."

Ranieri has received plenty of support following his sacking, with many perceiving it to be unfair on the 65-year-old.

Leicester are just a point clear of the relegation zone ahead of hosting Liverpool on Monday.