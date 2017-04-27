Schneiderlin fires 'revenge' warning to Chelsea

Morgan Schneiderlin has warned that Everton will be out for revenge when they take on Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ronald Koeman's men were battered 5-0 at Stamford Bridge in November, with goals from Marcos Alonso, Diego Costa, Pedro and an Eden Hazard brace inflicting Everton's heaviest defeat of the season.

Schneiderlin was not present for that game as he was still at Manchester United, but the France international, who moved to Goodison Park in January, insists his colleagues will want to get their own back.

"Of course it will be in the back of people's minds," Schneiderlin told Omnisport. "They want to have a revenge of that loss.

"But the only thing we can focus on right now is our performance on Sunday. We need to make sure we don't let them breathe and exploit their qualities that they have, because they have so much quality all over the park.

"So it's going to be up to us to be hard to beat, to be on them in every minute and don't let them have any space. We're going to see how the team will go, but we are very confident to win."

Everton paid a reported £22million to sign Schneiderlin from Manchester United and the 27-year-old said he is enjoying his time at Goodison Park after struggling to break into the team at Old Trafford.

"There's a good understanding and a good mix between young players, middle-aged players and experienced players," Schneiderlin added. "We come from different parts and we try to interact with each other. It's a tight group.

"The kids are very well educated, they want to listen to what the experienced players have to say to them. They know that, if they want to improve, they have to listen to people who are older than them.

"I'm happy. When I came, I didn't play a lot for the first six months with Manchester and the first thing I wanted to do is play football and enjoy myself again.

"Straight away I enjoyed the opportunity to play every game. I feel good on the pitch, I feel I have been accepted by the football club and the players and now I just want to improve every time I step onto the pitch."