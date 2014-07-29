Schneiderlin hints at Southampton discontent

France midfielder Scheinderlin and England striker Jay Rodriguez were rumoured to be set to join Tottenham and become the latest members of the mass exodus from the south coast club.

A total of five first-team players have already left St Mary's in the transfer window, with the trio of Rickie Lambert, Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren joining Liverpool, and the young defensive duo Luke Shaw and Calum Chambers signing for Manchester United and Arsenal respectively.

Those departures came after manager Mauricio Pochettino left the club to take over at Tottenham and club chairman Ralph Kreuger insisted on Tuesday that Schneiderlin and Rodriguez would not be reunited with their former boss at White Hart Lane.

But Kreuger's comments appear to have angered Schneiderlin, who took to social networking site Twitter to express his apparent frustration.

He posted on his Twitter account: "6 years of an amazing journey #saintsfc DESTROYED in 1 hour !!!"

Schneiderlin signed for Southampton from French side Strasbourg in 2008, and has helped guide the club back up from League One to the Premier League.

The 24-year-old scored two goals in 36 appearances last season as Southampton finished eighth in the top flight.