Schneiderlin undecided over Southampton stay

England trio Luke Shaw, Adam Lallana and Rickie Lambert have left the south-coast outfit ahead of the 2014-15 season and France midfielder Schneiderlin has also been linked with a move.

Schneiderlin, who represented his country during the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, revealed that he has been in contact with Koeman, but gave no assurances that he will not join the St Mary's Stadium exodus amid speculation that Arsenal could lodge a bid for the 24-year-old.

He said: "Yes he [Koeman] called me about a week ago, but what was said will stay between us.

"He wants me to stay and we'll see. I don't know yet. I still have three years' contract at Southampton. Nothing has happened, I am going to relax and go on holiday and we will see.

"We have a lot of money coming in to the club and now it is up to the board to spend this money.

"I have seen how many players left the club. It is the club's choice and I have nothing to say about their choice."

Southampton defender Dejan Lovren's future is also in doubt, with Liverpool said to be keen to sign the Croatia international after taking Lallana and Lambert to Anfield.