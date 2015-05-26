Schneiderlin will leave for Champions League club

The lure of UEFA Champions League football appears too great to resist, with Morgan Schneiderlin admitting he wants to leave Southampton for a club in Europe's premier competition.

Schneiderlin was linked with a move to Arsenal at the start of the 2014-15 season but remained at St Mary's, despite the departures of Mauricio Pochettino, Adam Lallana, Luke Shaw, Dejan Lovren and Calum Chambers, as Southampton finished seventh in the Premier League.

Arsenal have once again emerged as reported suitors for the France international midfielder, who has two years remaining on his Southampton contract.

Schneiderlin hinted his future could be away from Southampton, with negotiations ongoing.

"Yes, I think my decision is made," he was quoted as telling French radio station RMC.

"I learned a lot last season. The goal is to stay in England. It is a championship that I like and where I have a lot of fun. If I leave Southampton, it is for a club that plays better than the Europa League.

"There are ongoing discussions but nothing is done. But of course the Champions League is my goal. If I leave Southampton it will be for a club in the Champions League.

"I have a two-year contract. If a club pays the right amount for me, it will be time to leave.

"The amount? I have no idea but I will not leave for a small price. Southampton is known to be a good seller club, the price should be high enough."