Scholes aims more criticism at Van Gaal

Manchester United great Paul Scholes has continued his war of words with Louis van Gaal by stating the current crop need to stop focusing on philosophy and start playing attacking football.

Scholes, who won the Premier League title 11 times during his time at Old Trafford, last month hit out at what he perceives to be a negative approach under United boss Van Gaal.

That drew a terse response from the Dutchman, who criticised Scholes' comments and insisted his side do take risks. However, the former England international is sticking to his original assessment.

"It hasn't been great for 13 months, but I better not say too much because Louis might be listening," Scholes said at a charity event at Hotel Football.

"There's been talk of a philosophy, a process. For me, Manchester United don't need a philosophy.

"The fans want to see attacking football and goals - that's the Manchester United way."

However, Scholes did praise Van Gaal for bringing Jesse Lingard into the first team.

The 22-year-old has made seven appearances in all competitions for United this term and Scholes has been impressed by the midfielder.

"It's been good to see Jesse Lingard in the team. It's good to see a young lad come through the ranks and do well," he added.

"I thought he was United's best player against CSKA Moscow in the Champions League recently."