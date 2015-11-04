Scholes blasts Young for 'embarrassing' diving

Manchester United great Paul Scholes has criticised Ashley Young for diving, labelling the winger's behaviour as "embarrassing".

The United man made the most of contact with Georgy Schennikov inside the penalty area at Old Trafford on Tuesday prior to Wayne Rooney's winner in the 1-0 victory over CSKA Moscow in the Champions League.

It is not the first time Young has been criticised for diving during his time with United and Scholes was less than impressed.

"Ashley needs to stop doing this," the former midfielder told BT Sport.

"He knows himself he needs to stop doing this but it's just a habit, he can't get rid of it.

"It's so obvious and just needs to get it out of his game.

"It is embarrassing and he needs to get rid of it. Ashley knows that. He's a really good player and he doesn't need to resort to these tactics but I think it's something ingrained in him."

Scholes has been outspoken regarding United's displays this term and criticised manager Louis van Gaal for his negative tactics.

"When you are a club legend, you should be speaking to the manager, or Ed Woodward or his friend Ryan Giggs," the Dutchman said in response.