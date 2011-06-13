Scholes stands by decision to retire

Since making his debut in 1994, Scholes has enjoyed amazing success at Old Trafford, including 10 Premier League titles and playing in the club's victorious 2008 Champions League Final, having missed out on Manchester United’s previous European success in 1999 due to suspension.

The former England international came through the ranks at Old Trafford and was part of the famous FA Youth Cup winning 'class of 92', which also included fellow prospects Nicky Butt, Gary Neville and David Beckham.

Despite still playing regularly for United in 2010/11, the diminutive midfielder believes that the time was right to hang up his boots, stating that he did not feel physically right to continue in the game.

"It’s something I’m still getting used to, but I knew it was the right time," Scholes said to Manchester United's official website ahead of his August testominal against New York Cosmos.

"There were a few games last season where I didn’t feel great, and in training as well. I thought it was probably the right time to do it and I stand by that now. You can’t go on forever, it’s all done now and I’m looking towards the future.

"I don’t think anybody wants to play a bit-part, but I’d realised that's just part and parcel of it, given the stage of my career and the way I was physically. You’re at a top club with the best players and you just have to realise your legs can’t do what you want them to do.

"If you are going to be a part of this club you have to be available from the beginning and to be able to last 90 minutes. When I was starting games I didn't feel great. I didn’t mind playing the odd game or coming on at the end of games - it was probably the right way to use me. The best I felt was when I was playing the last 15 or 20 minutes and really that's not right."

Scholes played a total of 677 games for Manchester United, scoring 150 goals.

ByMatt Maltby