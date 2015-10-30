Scholes upset with youth academies 'riddled' with foreigners

Paul Scholes is dismayed by the lack of English youth prospects graduating through top clubs' academies, claiming the big Premier League teams are "absolutely riddled" with foreigners.

The Manchester United great, who singled out Chelsea and Arsenal for criticism, fears English teenagers are being forced out by a focus on talent from abroad.

Scholes believes the lack of homegrown talent advancing to first-teams is damaging the England national team.

"You look at under-16s or under-17s and it’s absolutely riddled with foreign players," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"What chance does that give to young English players? It gives them virtually no chance.

"You look at Chelsea and Arsenal’s youth teams and you do well to spot an English player. It’s really sad.

"There are hardly any players to play for us. It’s nowhere near what it should be and you can see why we struggle."

Manchester City became the first team this season to not name a single Englishman in their starting XI in Wednesday's League Cup tie with Crystal Palace.