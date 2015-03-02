Schone delighted to extend Ajax deal

Schone has been a near ever-present in the league this season for Frank de Boer's men, contributing seven goals as they have taken the challenge to leaders PSV.

His latest strike came in the 3-1 win over their title rivals at the Philips Stadion on Sunday, the 28-year-old scoring a thunderous free-kick from 30 yards with eight minutes to play.

Schone previous deal at the Amsterdam ArenA was due to expire at the end of the current campaign, however he will now stay at the club until 2017.

"I'm very happy about this," he told the club's official website.

"I'm not making excuses for the fact that it hasn't been going as well these past weeks, but I've been pre-occupied with this. Now the future's clear.

"There has been quite a bit of interest lately, but I didn't like any of the other clubs as much. I am happy here at Ajax.

"In the past years I've had a fantastic time with two championships. I want to continue to be a part of this group. This team has a lot of potential.

"The fact that the pillars of the team have a longer-term contract makes it an easy decision to stay with the team. It's only going to get more exciting and better, because this team can achieve so much."