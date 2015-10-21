Schubert proud as Monchengladbach get off the mark

Borussia Monchengladbach interim head coach Andre Schubert hailed his players after they gained a hard-fought 0-0 Champions League draw against Juventus in Turin.

Schubert took over from Lucien Favre in September and, having overseen a domestic resurgence, watched on as his side battled to a goalless draw against the Group D leaders on Wednesday.

It represents Monchengladbach's first point in the competition and Schubert paid tribute to their defending.

"It is wonderful to be the coach of this team and I am happy with this first point," he said.

"Juventus showed their quality and we are satisfied to have snatched a point off them.

"We can be very satisfied with our defence. In the beginning it took us some time to get into this game.

"In the second half, we did not allow too many chances. But going forward we lost the ball too often."

Schubert was able to name midfielder Granit Xhaka in the starting XI despite concerns over a knee injury and the Swiss also content with the result.

"We're happy with the point. It's our first point in the Champions League, which is a positive for us," he added.

"We played well and absolutely deserved the point."