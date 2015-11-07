Schubert relaxed over Gladbach contract

Andre Schubert says he is relaxed over his contract situation at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 44-year-old was promoted from the Under-23s to take charge of the first team on an interim basis following the departure of Lucien Favre in September.

Schubert guided Gladbach to six consecutive Bundesliga victories – a magic touch which earned him the label of the "Harry Potter of German football" - before a 0-0 draw with Ingolstadt on Saturday left them sixth in the table.

Despite his impressive start, the coach is yet to be rewarded with a permanent deal, but he is apparently unconcerned by the situation.

"I have a three-year contract as Under-23 coach," Schubert told Bild.

"It says in there that under certain circumstances I can sometimes assume control of another team within the club.

"So I have a clear contract situation. If the club wants to change something now, they will certainly come to me."

Gladbach are not back in action until after the international break, when they host Hannover on November 21.