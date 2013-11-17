Schurrle doubts Rooney would make Germany team

Roy Hodgson's England face Germany on Tuesday for the first time since their chastening 4-1 defeat to Joachim Low's men in the second round of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, and Manchester United striker Rooney will be key to his country's hopes of recording a first win over their rivals at Wembley since 1975.

England's preparations for the match were dealt a blow on Friday with defeat to Chile, as Barcelona striker Alexis Sanchez scored twice to secure a 2-0 win for the South Americans.

Rooney scored seven goals in six qualifying matches on the way to helping England secure their place at Brazil 2014, but Chelsea attacker Schurrle still believes the 28-year-old would struggle to get into Germany's side.

"Rooney is a great player," he said. "But we have good quality, too, in every position, and maybe twice.

"So I don’t know if he would play."

Schurrle played an hour in Germany's 1-1 friendly draw with Italy on Friday before being replaced by Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus.