Schurrle: I've answered my critics

Wolfsburg forward Andre Schurrle felt his impressive display in Tuesday's 4-0 win against Hannover served as an answer to those who have criticised his form since returning to the Bundesliga.

The former Chelsea attacker has struggled for consistency since returning to Germany from the Premier League in February 2015 but scored a hat-trick in a convincing success at the HDI-Arena.

Julian Draxler was also on target but Schurrle's display stole the headlines as the World Cup-winning forward showed signs of getting back to his best.

While the 25-year-old acknowledged the importance of the result, Schurrle was pleased to offer a reminder to his critics.

"A lot has been written and a lot has been said - I think that was a clear answer on my behalf," he said afterwards.

"That really does me good, but it's more important that we took all three points away from home.

"We want to see that as the start of something really good. But it's just the start – we must continue in that vein.

"We must pick up where we left off with this good performance and continue to work hard, in order for more such games to follow."

Dieter Hecking's men sit eighth in the Bundesliga - a point off the final European place - and lead their Champions League last-16 tie with Gent 3-2 ahead of next week's second leg.