Schuster dismissed by Augsburg

Augsburg have confirmed the departure of head coach Dirk Schuster and two of his assistant coaches with immediate effect.

The Bavarian club have won only three Bundesliga matches this season and are four points above the bottom three following last week's 1-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Hamburg.

Youth coach Manuel Baum has been placed in interim charge for the games against Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund - the last before the winter break.

"Following detailed analysis of the current footballing situation, senior figures at the club have come to the realisation that there are differences of opinion about the direction that FCA are taking on the pitch as well as the style of football being played," an Augsburg statement read.

"It is for these reasons that FC Augsburg have decided to part company with Dirk Schuster and his assistants Sascha Franz and Frank Steinmetz with immediate effect.

"FCA would like to expressly thank Dirk Schuster, Sascha Franz and Frank Steinmetz for the work they have carried out and would like to wish them every success in the new path they take.

"Manuel Baum, head coach of the FCA youth team, will take over Schuster's role for the time being. He will already be taking his first training session on Wednesday. Alexander Frankenberger will work alongside Baum as his assistant until at least the start of the winter break."