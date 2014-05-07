Schuster interested in Eintracht Frankfurt job

The former Real Madrid coach claims he is wanted at the Commerzbank-Arena, with current Eintracht coach Armin Veh set to leave the Bundesliga club at the end of the season.

And German Schuster would be happy to return to his homeland, having revealed that his future at Malaga wil largely depend on whether his side climb from 13th to finish in the top 10 in La Liga.

"It's no secret that I'd go back to live and work in Germany and the Bundesliga," he told Terra Deportes.

"Yes, I want to coach Eintracht Frankfurt.

"If I finish the season with Malaga in the top 10 my contract will be extended by four seasons and for that we have to win both games.

"Otherwise, either party can terminate the contract.

"I'm on (Eintracht’s) list, but I don't know if I'm first, second or third. But that's normal."

Despite poor recent form, Eintracht are safe from relegation as they sit in 13th spot.