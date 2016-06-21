Schwarzer rules out Glory stint

Goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has ruled out a move to A-League outfit Perth Glory, according to club owner Tony Sage.

Schwarzer's deal with Premier League champions Leicester City expires next week, with the 43-year-old yet to commit to another club.

Glory had been tipped to sign the 109-time Australia international, but Sage revealed Schwarzer may be hanging up the gloves instead.

"As soon as Leicester cut him, I rang [Glory coach] Kenny [Lowe] straight away and said, 'Just contact him. You must know Mark'," he said.

"I would be fantastic to have someone of that calibre here.

"But he's got his own plans now. I think he wants to retire."

However, if the former Chelsea, Middlesbrough and Fulham shot-stopper decides to play in his homeland, Sage believes he would only sign for Sydney FC.

"He might have one more stint [but] the only club he would go back to - if it was Australia - would be Sydney, since he came from there," he added.