Schweinsteiger doubtful with broken toe

Schweinsteiger was injured in the 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt but still played in the subsequent matches against Schalke 04, St Pauli and VfB Stuttgart.

"It is still not clear whether Schweinsteiger can be involved in the three national team matches against Uruguay, Austria and Azerbaijan," Bayern said on their official website.

Germany host Uruguay in a friendly on May 29 before visiting Austria on June 3 and Azerbaijan four days later for Euro 2012 qualifiers. They top Group A with 15 points from five games.

Bayern bitterly criticised the Netherlands at the start of the season for fielding their winger Arjen Robben at last year's World Cup finals when he had a thigh injury.

Robben missed the first four months of the German season after Bayern said he aggravated the injury in South Africa.