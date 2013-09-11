Schweinsteiger expected to miss Hannover clash

The Germany international picked up an ankle injury in August's 1-1 draw at Freiburg, and was forced to miss out on Bayern's UEFA Super Cup triumph over Chelsea three days later.

Schweinsteiger is once again training with the first-team squad, but the visit of Mirko Slomka's men may come too soon for the 29-year-old, who played a crucial role in Bayern's treble-winning 2012-13 campaign.

However, both Arjen Robben and Daniel van Buyten will be available to feature at the Allianz Arena after the pair returned early from international duty with Netherlands and Belgium respectively.

Robben sustained a knee injury in the success over Chelsea, but is back to full fitness and ready to help the Bavarians can get back to winning ways in the league.

"Everything's fine again. I just had to take it easy for a couple of days," Robben told the club's official website.

"It's a very important game, and we have to win. We will have to work hard in the couple of days we have."

Mario Mandzukic was another to return to club duty on Tuesday, the 27-year-old was back in full training after declining to travel with Croatia - for whom he scored against Serbia on Friday - for a friendly against South Korea in the far east.