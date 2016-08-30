Schweinsteiger has no 'personal problems' with Mourinho

Bastian Schweinsteiger insists he has no "personal problems" with Jose Mourinho and reiterated his desire to force his way into Manchester United's first-team plans.

The German midfielder joined from Bayern Munich in July 2015, but has fallen out of favour under new manager Mourinho and has been training with the reserves.

Mourinho's treatment of Schweinsteiger has drawn criticism in some quarters, particularly Bayern's executive chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

However, the 32-year-old is adamant that there is no rift with the Portuguese and he remains determined to play a part at Old Trafford this season.

Speaking ahead of Germany's friendly with Finland, which marks Schweinsteiger's international farewell, he said: "My absolute dream would be to play for Manchester United and to help them with their goals.

"I have no personal problems with Jose Mourinho. I still believe in my own ability. I could still help United if given the chance.

"I have to wait and see now how it goes in September and October and how it develops. One thing is for sure, I'm not going to stop playing football."

Schweinsteiger opened the door to a possible future move to MLS, where the likes of Andrea Pirlo, David Villa and Steven Gerrard ply their trade, but noted that is not an immediate option.

"The MLS transfer window is closed," the 32-year-old said. "So it won't happen this season. But of course, the US is an option."

Joachim Low is yet to name Schweinsteiger's successor as Germany's captain, with the midfielder hailing the Germany coach, under who he won the World Cup in 2014 and reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

"We are very fortunate to have such a national coach," Schweinsteiger said.

"When you see his record, I do not know if there is a national team who has a coach like his.

"He has developed as a coach and I am pleased to have played for him."