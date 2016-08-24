Schweinsteiger: Manchester United my last club in Europe

Bastian Schweinsteiger says Manchester United will be his last European club as speculation continues to swirl over his future.

The former Germany captain, who retired from international duty this month, has been exiled from first-team duty by Jose Mourinho and has yet to be named in a matchday squad this season.

Schweinsteiger has been linked with a return to Bayern Munich, while Celtic were also credited with an interest before manager Brendan Rodgers suggested he would be put off any approach by concerns over the 32-year-old's fitness.

But the World Cup-winning midfielder has now claimed he will not leave Old Trafford to play for another club in Europe, and has thanked United fans for their support in recent weeks.

"MUFC will be my last club in Europe," he wrote in a statement posted via his official Twitter account. "I respect other clubs, but Manchester United was the only one which could make me leave Bayern Munich.

"I will be ready, if the team needs me. This is all I can say about the current situation.

"I want to thank the fans for the amazing support over the recent weeks."

A brief message to the amazing fans about my current situation. August 24, 2016

Schweinsteiger won the FA Cup in his first season with United, but his campaign was curtailed by a succession of knee injuries and he missed the 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the final.