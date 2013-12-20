Schweinsteiger to return for Bayern in January

Schweinsteiger has been absent since November 5 after suffering an ankle injury that required surgery.

The Germany midfielder has impressed in training, though, with Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confident he will be fit when the 2013-14 season resumes after a mid-season break in late January.

Speaking to Bayern's official website, Rummenigge also declared Schweinsteiger a starter for the club's training camp in Qatar next month.

"Bastian is to all intents and purposes already in mid-season training," he said.

"He's already training at a very high level with runs and sprints.

"And we're assuming he'll be able to play a full part in squad training when the team travels to Qatar on 5 January. He should be completely fit in time for the restart."

However, uncertainty surrounds the future of Robben, who injured his knee in the club's 2-0 DFB-Pokal win at Augsburg earlier this month.

"As it stands I think Arjen might be able to come with us to Qatar but would have to pursue an individual programme," Rummenigge added.

"A more exact prognosis is impossible at the moment because the wound was stitched three times in layers. I don't know how quickly it will heal. But he can at least walk on it again."

Bayern – who lead the Bundesliga by seven points – will play Moroccan outfit Raja Casablanca on Saturday in the FIFA Club World Cup final.