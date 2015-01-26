Schweinsteiger under no pressure to extend deal

The 30-year-old midfielder's deal at the Allianz Arena expires at the end of next season, but he does not see the need to enter into talks just yet.

Schweinsteiger has previously been linked with moves away from Bayern, with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly interested in his signature.

"I have no pressure," he told Sport 1 when asked about extending his contract. "I know what Bayern Munich means to me and Bayern Munich also knows what they have in me.

"We know each other very well.

"I feel very good again and I have gathered a lot of experience. I can imagine to play three or four years at the highest level."

However, Schweinsteiger – who only made eight appearances in the first half of the season due to a troublesome knee injury – does hope head coach Pep Guardiola signs fresh terms.

He added: "There are not so many coaches [like him] in the world, and the people responsible for Bayern know that.

"Of course, I would be glad if he would extend."