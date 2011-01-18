Schweinsteiger urged to join United

The 26-year-old told FourFourTwo that, although he is happy at Bayern, he enjoys the intensity of English football and did not rule out a future move, with the Red Devils' supremo Sir Alex Ferguson believed to be an admirer.

Schweinsteiger, who has made 233 appearances for the German champions since making his debut in 2002, signed a four-year contract extension last month.

GEAR:Save 11% on Man United shirts courtesy of Kitbag. Free delivery on orders over £50

“I have a contract here at Bayern but I do love the atmosphere in the stadiums over in England. When we played Manchester United last year, it was amazing,” he said in the New Year issue of FourFourTwo.

“My brother is a big Manchester United fan and he keeps saying “Go to Man United!” [laughs] But I say to him, 'I can’t, I can’t!'

“I do love the speed of the game in England though. I am here in Germany until 2016, but we will see what happens. You just never know.”

Prior to Schweinsteiger signing a new deal at Bayern, it was reported that Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona were all chasing the midfielder.

The Red Devils’ boss Sir Alex Ferguson is thought to be on the lookout for a long-term replacement for 36-year-old Paul Scholes and has been linked with Real Madrid's Lassana Diarra.

The February - and 200th - issue of FourFourTwo is out now [Wednesday January 19] and features exclusive interviews with Dennis Bergkamp, Jurgen Klinsmann, Lionel Messi, Ryan Giggs, Romario, Ronaldo and Alan Shearer. Subscribe here

By Joe Whitbread