Scolari successor to be announced on Tuesday

Scolari stepped down from his second spell in charge of the country's senior side after an unimpressive World Cup, in which the hosts ultimately finished fourth.

Brazil's campaign will likely only be remembered for a 7-1 drubbing at the hands of eventual winners Germany in the semi-finals, as Scolari's side struggled without the injured Neymar and suspended Thiago Silva.

A 3-0 defeat to the Netherlands in the third-place play-off meant Brazil also ended the tournament on a low note and Scolari subsequently left his post, having failed to add a second World Cup triumph to his CV.

Former Corinthians tactician Tite, Muricy Ramalho of Sao Paulo and Brazil Under-20 coach Gallo are among the reported contenders to take over, while Dunga - captain of the team that won the World Cup in 1994 - is also believed to be in contention, despite an underwhelming four-year spell in charge from 2006.

In a brief statement which did not mention the prospective coach’s name, the CBF said: "The president of the CBF Jose Maria Marin will present the new coach of the Brazilian national team at a news conference at 11 am [local time] this Tuesday, July 22, at the headquarters in Barra da Tijuca [Rio de Janeiro]."